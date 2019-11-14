Vivica A. Fox Sounds Off On Issa Rae’s ‘Set It Off’ Remake: ‘It’s A Classic, Leave It Alone’ [Watch]

Vivica A. Fox is not down with Issa Rae’s reported reimagining of the 1996 crime drama “Set It Off,” in which the actress co-starred alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, “Set It Off” centers on four female friends who turn to robbing banks to offset their low-income jobs. The film became a critical and box office success, grossing over $41 million against a budget of $9 million.

While speaking with ET Live to promote her upcoming film “Christmas Matchmakers,” Fox shared her thoughts on a “Set It Off” remake and made clear that she’s not sold on it.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” Fox said. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

Fox believes Rae should continue to focus on developing original content.

“Like, create your own franchise,” she continued. “If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she’ll probably, if it’s not good, they’re going to slay her for it.”

Rae will produce the new project with Montrel McKay, her partner at Issa Rae Productions. Syreeta Singleton (“Black Monday”) and Nina Gloster (“Star”) have been hired to pen the script, per THR.

Twitter user Diddy Saint was one of several folks who said they “don’t want Issa Rae nowhere near a set it off nothing.”

