Reverend Al Sharpton: Time To Get Fired Up

The articles of impeachment have officially been filed by the judiciary committee and Reverend Al Sharpton says that “now we’ve got to see how the senate will vote.” It is up to us as citizens to make sure that our state senators know how we feel. They have no way of knowing that if we don’t tell them. Sharpton says we all need to put “pressure” on our senators to vote based on the “evidence and not party” loyalty.

Who would have ever thought the president would undermine their own FBI agents? Trump is dangerous. He says We need to “get fired up for justice” and use our voices.

