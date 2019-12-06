Amazon Studios Producing New Mary J. Blige Documentary

An upcoming documentary produced by Amazon Studios based on nine-time Grammy winning and Oscar-nominated entertainer Mary J. Blige, is coming soon, according to Deadline.

The film will be helmed by Oscar-winning director Vanessa Roth, who also directed Freeheld, and is already in the early stages of production. Timing on the project will coincide with a tour of Blige revisiting her groundbreaking sophomore album My Life, which she solidified her status as a singer who reached the hearts of millions with her gut wrenching testimonial style.

The album, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, is named as Rolling Stone’s Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time & Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Albums.

Blige will uncover her triumphs and tribulations during the time period, including poverty, drug addiction and a leap to stardom while cameras intertwine her story with footage from the tour. She will also serve as executive producer on the project under her company Blue Butterfly. Tara Long of Entertainment One (eOne) will also serve as a producer, along with Blige’s long-time collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, Deadline reports.

“We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records,” Matt Newman, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing. We are thrilled to share with our worldwide Prime Video customers this exclusive, never-before-seen, inside look into the global legend, Mary J. Blige.”

“I have long admired Mary as an artist, an icon, and a strong, fearless woman. The story of her life has inspired us enormously and we are thrilled to be making this project with her and her team, Ashaunna and Nicole. Mary’s album “My Life” is both iconic and tremendously impactful, we hope that by bringing it to screens we can continue to inspire audiences around the world as her music has done for decades,” added Tara Long, eOne’s President of Global Unscripted, Television.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.