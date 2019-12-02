Mike Colter, Viola Davis Are Cousins, And They Met For First Time This Year [Video]

Here’s a fun fact straight up out of Hollywoodland: Viola Davis and Mike Colter are related!

The A-list actors are cousins and they met for the first time earlier this year, The YBF.com reports.

Colter is currently promoting his new drama “Evil” and when he paid a visit to “The Talk,” he revealed his familial connection to the Oscar winner. Davis is his 2nd cousin and they hadn’t met each other until April 2019.

So what took them so long to meet?

“You know, honestly, we had never met but our families have family reunions, and they talk about us and stuff. They are very proud of us,” he explained.

“We’re just very busy… In L.A. you could be right next to someone, in the same neighborhood, you’re never home; you’re filming somewhere; they’re busy, life happens,” he added. “And we just never got caught up… I figured we would just work it out, and we connected, and we just made it happen. Took us about a week. We were like, ‘Let’s get some coffee and talk,’ and I met her mom. Good times.”

Peep the clip above

Catch Mike Colter in “Evil,” which airs Thursdays at 10pm EST on CBS.

