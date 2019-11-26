How To Keep Your Spirits Up And Stress Down During The Holidays

Holidays can be so stressful. So what do you do to keep yourself from getting too overwhelmed? Dr. Rani Whitfield has some suggestions to keep your head above water this holiday season.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN THINGS THAT CAUSE STRESS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON?

Many factors, including unrealistic expectations, financial pressures, and excessive commitments (parties, shopping, cooking etc..), can cause stress and anxiety at holiday time. Certain people may feel anxious or depressed particularly around the winter holidays due to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), sometimes referred to as seasonal depression.

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR HANDLING STRESS?

Be realistic and set a spending budget; shop online if possible. Avoid traffic and long waits; if you are exercising, continue to do so and if you aren’t this is a great time to start. Take time for yourself and don’t just celebrate others; get a massage, meditate, and pray.

LONELINESS OR MISSING LOVED ONES CAN CAUSE STRESS ESPECIALLY THIS TIME OF YEAR. WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE?

The holidays can bring about a wide range of emotions. You might feel joy, guilt, and sadness all within a few minutes. Allow yourself to feel those emotions without judging yourself or thinking you should be happy or you shouldn’t be laughing. Create a special way to memorialize the person you’ve lost. Whether you decide to light a candle every night or eat your loved one’s favorite food, honoring your loved one can serve as a tangible reminder that although your loved on is gone, the love never dies.

WHILE BEING LONELY CAN CAUSE STRESS FOR SOME; IS SOME ALONE TIME IMPORTANT?

Alone and lonely are both adjectives, but they have different meanings. A person is alone when she/he is by himself. A person is lonely when he feels abandoned or sad due to isolation. “Me” time is always good and something we rarely take advantage of. Use any alone time to read, rest, recover, or whatever it is you enjoy.

WHAT IS SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER (S.A.D.) AND SOME WAYS TO DEAL WITH IT?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons; SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you’re like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer. Part of the treatment process is being properly diagnosed with SAD. Once diagnosed treatment includes light therapy, medications and speaking with psychologist/psychiatrist.

