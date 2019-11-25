Roland Martin: We Must Reach Low Wealth Communities

“How do you reach voters that have long been ignored by politicians?” has been the question of the year. In the last few elections that people have tried to reach these voters. Roland Martin talks to Rev. Dr. William Barber about how to really reach these people in what he calls “hard to organize places.”

Barber recently spent several days in “Backwoods Kentucky” bringing together poor white people and poor black people. When he talked to people he found that often they have voted the way they did simply because “people don’t come.”

There are 140 million poor low wealth people in America, and in some states that’s just 2%.

If candidates bring together poor white and black people politics could be different.

