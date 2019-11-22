Judge Denies Ed Hartwell’s Appeal In Keshia Knight Pulliam Custody Case

Ed Hartwell was gunning for custody of his daughter with Cosby Show Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, but a judge didn’t see it his way.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia denied Ed Hartwell’s application for a discretionary appeal earlier this month after custody was taken away from the dad. Court documents confirm Hartwell’s appeal was denied.

Earlier this year Ed Hartwell reportedly appealed a ruling that gave Pulliam star primary custody of their two-year-old daughter Ella Grace Hartwell, along with child support. He also appealed a previous court order which denied him a new trial.

According to the reports, Hartwell tried to argue that Keshia Knight Pulliam took their child out of the state when he was supposed to be visiting with her. Hartwell also accused Pulliam of keeping their daughter from him when she filmed “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018.

