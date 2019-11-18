Lizzo Hit With Defamation Lawsuit After Accusing Postmates Courier Of Stealing Her Food

Lizzo has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit from the Postmates courier she falsely accused on Twitter of stealing her food.

In a since-deleted tweet posted in September, the singer wrote: “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.”

Her post included the driver’s first name and photo, and Lizzo’s fans wasted no time tracking down Tiffany Wells on social and harassing her. Now Wells is now suing the “Truth Hurts” singer for defamation.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Pitchfork, Wells claims she was forced to quit her Postmates job because of Lizzo, and she also received threats.

Per the lawsuit:

Because of Lizzo’s tweets and in light of Lizzo’s influence and popularity, Plaintiff became fearful that someone may recognize her if she continued to deliver for Postmates. Given that Plaintiff was already the recipient of direct threats of violence, Plaintiff also feared for her physical safety. Unsure as to what an individual or group of individuals may do to cause her harm if she were to be recognized in public, Plaintiff was scared to leave her house and as a result was forced to stop delivering as a courier altogether – directly affecting her ability to earn a living

A source told Rolling Stone Wells waited the allotted five minutes at the drop-off location but wasn’t able to reach the singer, so she left.

“In a further attempt to contact the customer and complete the delivery, Plaintiff spoke with the hotel’s front desk agents. She inquired if anyone with the customer’s name was staying at the hotel,” the lawsuit reads. “After she was informed that there was in fact no Bonnie V. staying at the hotel, Plaintiff went back outside where she lingered for five minutes before finally departing – as per Postmates policy.”

Lizzo was slammed by many fans for putting the courier on blast, so the “Juice” singer posted this apology shortly after her initial tweet:

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

The damage is already done. Wells is suing the artist for libel, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. She is seeking unspecified damages.

