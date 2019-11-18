Guy’s Gripe: Put Things Back!

If You Missed It
| 11.18.19
Dismiss

Guy thanks his parents for raising him the way that they did. A lot of the lessons they taught him stick with him to this day. For example, his dad always said “put things back where you found them.” Clearly a lot of people never got that lesson. Like shopping carts, please put them back. It doesn’t belong in the middle of the street or in a parking spot. He doesn’t like his car getting “dinged by runaway shopping carts.” Because of this, Guy has a gripe with parents who neglect to teach their kids to put things away!

Guy Torry , Guys Gripe , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close