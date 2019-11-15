Jasmine Guy Rocks ‘Beautiful’ Leather Coat Painted By Her Daughter – Look!

Jasmine Guy of “A Different World” fame shared a series of Instagram pics of her rocking a leather coat that features artwork created by her 20-year-old daughter Imani — check out the garment below.

Guy shared close-ups of the piece, which shows Imani’s detailed work on the coat: “a tribal design in autumn colors all along the seam of Guy’s coat’s lapel, its waist tie, and some panels on the backside of the piece,” per news.amomama.com.

“The beautiful coat my baby painted for me,” Guy captioned the photo.

Guy also shared Imani’s art account, which features several pics of the young artist’s work, including more jackets, bags, and coin purses.

Fans had nothing but praise for Imani in the comments section of Guy’s IG account, with many wanting to know how they can cop an original piece from her talented daughter.

Imani is reportedly a student at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and she made her acting debut in 2016 as part of the Atlanta play “Serial Black Face.”

