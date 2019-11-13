Lamar Odom’s Son Says He’s ‘Hurt And Caught Off Guard’ By Father’s Engagement

Lamar Odom’s son Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. says he is “hurt” by the surprise news of the basketball player’s engagement to Sabrina Parr, as he learned about it the same way the rest of us did… by reading the announcement online.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media,” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a childhood photo with his sister, Destiny, and their dad, Us Weekly reports. “I was hurt and caught off guard.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him.”

Odom revealed his engagement news in an Instagram post Monday night.

“Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom captioned the post alongside a pic of Parr showing off her massive diamond ring. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

The soon-to-be Mrs. Odom also shared the engagement news on IG.

“I SAID YES!!!!!,” she enthusiastically wrote on the ‘gram. She also showed off her oval-shaped ring with close-up images and a video. “SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Parr’s post. “LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”

Meanwhile, The Shade Room posted a screenshot of a since-deleted comment that Lamar Jr. allegedly posted on his father’s Instagram post about the engagement.

“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” the comment read. “Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your ass ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an odom.”

However, Lamar Jr. had a change of heart a few hours later, apologizing for the public outburst: “@lamar.morales.odom Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him,” he wrote.

Odom’s daughter, Destiny, 21, has not publicly spoken about Lamar and Sabrina taking their relationship to the next level.

