Nene Leakes And Kenya Moore Brawl In Athens Over Friendship With Marc Daly

Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes were overheard bickering last week while in Athens filming “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and sources tell Love B. Scott that their fight was over NeNe’s relationship with Moore’s estranged hubby Marc Daly.

We previously reported, last month, Moore and Marc Daly announced their separation after only two years of marriage.

In a way, the news was shocking and in a way it wasn’t. Primarily because we know she’s never really been successful with men, despite her gorgeous looks. The problem is her and what’s in her head. The other issue is that no one really knows anything about this dude, or their relationship dynamic.

Now we’re hearing why the two split in the first place. Allegedly he was unfaithful to the “RHOA” star during their marriage, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Kenya and Marc’s actual breakup was filmed for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” That is going to be interesting to see, to say the least.

“Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya,” the source claims to Us. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

Meanwhile, here’s what allegedly went down in Athens:

“Kenya confronted NeNe after hearing that she’d been talking to Marc behind her back. Things escalated quickly, with NeNe telling Kenya that Marc said he ‘doesn’t even like’ her. NeNe continued to throw out different things she and Gregg were allegedly told by Marc as their fight got more intense.”

That’s when, according to our sources, “NeNe began to make a ‘hocking’ sound as if she was preparing to spit in Kenya’s direction.”

NeNe and Kenya previously got into a major altercation that nearly came to blows earlier this season during the cast trip to Toronto.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE