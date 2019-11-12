Lamar Odom Announces He And Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Are Engaged

Lamar Odom has popped the question to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

In an instagram post, the former NBA star shared the exciting news with his followers that he and Parr are engaged.

“Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom captioned the Instagram post on Monday night, alongside a snapshot of Parr showing off her diamond ring. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

The soon-to-be Mrs. Odom also shared the engagement news on IG.

“I SAID YES!!!!!,” she enthusiastically wrote on the ‘gram. She also showed off her oval-shaped ring with close-up images and a video.

“SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Parr’s post. “LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”

A source spilled some of the details of the couple’s engagement with E! News.

“Lamar, Sabrina, Nene Leakes and her husband are currently celebrating the engagement at Prime 112 in Miami,” the insider shared. “The group enjoyed dinner and desert and a champagne toast is going to happen shortly.”

News of their engagement comes nearly three months after Lamar and Sabrina made their relationship public.

“The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel [every day],” Odom said of his lady-love on Instagram in October, alongside a picture of him kissing her. “Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman.”

Odom was previously married to Khloe Kardashian. The former couple married in 2009 but called it quits in 2013, when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE