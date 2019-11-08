Master P Booed Off Stage In St. Louis [Video]

Master P and his No Limit Soldiers were booed off stage in St. Louis during special reunion show this week.

According to reports, when Master P asked the audience if they wanted to hear his single “Bout’ it, Bout it” he was met with booing and audience members responding “HELL NO”

Here’s what Hot New Hip Hop reports:

Fans were disgusted by the disorganization shown by the No Limit crew and their constant delays. It would appear as though not much preparation went into the reunion concert with supporters of the iconic crew waiting over two hours for the show to actually begin

Once the group hit the stage…

The crowd turned on Master P when he thanked them for showing up. “It’s been twenty years for us man. And this is the first time ever No Limit Records has ever been in St. Louis, and I want to thank y’all for all the support y’all showed us tonight,” he told the crowd.

Audience members stuck around for as long as they could but when it became clear that the No Limit Soldiers had no intention of actually performing, simply playing music over the loudspeakers, people either got up and left or they voiced their displeasure aloud.

Video shows Master P walking off stage to thunderous boos, but according to the report, what isn’t shown is him returning to the stage to perform his hit single “Bout It Bout It.”

Watch the moment go down via the clip above.

Read the full review of the show here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE