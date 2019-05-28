Master P And Lil Romeo Offer Duke’s Zion Williamson $20M Shoe Contract [Watch]

Former Duke Blue Devils superstar Zion Williamson will presumably be New Orleans’ No. 1 pick during the draft next month, and if selected, Master P and his son Lil Romeo want to be sure his shoe game is on point.

TMZ caught up with the father-son duo out in Los Angeles, and they offered Williamson a massive $20 million shoe deal and a role in the sequel to their comedy flick “I Got The Hook-Up 2,” which comes out in July. The movie features Jeezy, Michael Blackson, A.J. Johnson, D.C. Young Fly, Jennifer Lee and a host of others.

“I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever. We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball,” Master P told the TMZ Sports reporter. “Just to wear it on the side, not in the game, I’m saying $20 [million].”

Can Zion Williamson turn NFL-loving New Orleans into a basketball town? https://t.co/sfZi4hH01o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2019

According to a Bleacher Report, Zion’s sneaker profits could reach the 8-digit mark in record time.

New Orleans native/former basketball player Master P is over the moon about Williamson potentially playing for his city and believes “He’ll be bigger than Michael Jordan.”

“Think about it: When Jordan first came out of college everyone had to have his jersey. Everyone wanted to be like Mike. Come to New Orleans they gonna wanna be like you Z,” he added.

As noted by Complex, Williamson’s step-father, Lee Anderson, says Zion is “excited about the prospect of getting down there and getting settled” in New Orleans and added that returning to Duke “is not something that we have even considered.”

