Master P On Being A Black Entrepreneur: ‘If I Was White, People Would Respect Me More’

New Orleans rapper and entrepreneur Master P has amassed a fortune worth $200 million throughout his 30 year career, and these days, he’s using his business savvy and expertise to advise young artists.

Beyond his career music, Master P has extended his talents to film, television, and even professional sports and apparel. However, according to Page Six, the hip-hop star believes if he was white, he may have experienced more success in his life.

“We have to look at each other for expertise,” he told Page Six about how new artists are eager to sign a lucrative contract but never do the math to see if the deal is worth it. “But instead we just sign on the dotted line when a man you never met in a suit appears.”

As noted by the outlet, Master P is happy to act as an adviser, but, “When you come ask me for some help . . . I will say, ‘If I get this deal closed for you, I want 10%,’ and then you say, ‘No.’ But if [it’s just a guy in a suit] . . . they sign right off.”

When it comes to his business model, “Some stock markets go up, then go down — but if you have the knowledge, you will survive it and bounce back,” he said. “I’m like instant grits . . . just add water.”

But he admits, as a businessman, “If I was white, I think people would respect me more. People are not afraid to give those other cultures a percentage.”

As previously reported, Master P and his son Lil Romeo have offered former Duke Blue Devils superstar Zion Williamson a massive $20 million shoe deal and a role in the sequel to their comedy flick “I Got The Hook-Up 2,” which comes out in July. The movie features Jeezy, Michael Blackson, A.J. Johnson, D.C. Young Fly, Jennifer Lee and a host of others.

“I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever. We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball,” Master P told TMZ Sports. “Just to wear it on the side, not in the game, I’m saying $20 [million].”

During the week of Essence Festival, Master P will premiered “I Got the Hook Up 2,” as well as host a charity basketball tournament. The film is in theaters now.

