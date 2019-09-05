Black Man Shot And Killed In St. Louis Mall

Over the weekend, a Black man in St. Louis was shot and killed by police after allegedly pointing his gun at the officers after a foot chase through the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall.

According to KSDK the three officers involved claimed 23-year-old Terry Tillman raised a gun in the direction of one of the cops. One Richmond Heights officer fired seven shots, hitting Tillman 3 to 5 times in his front torso, according to the officer’s account.

An officer reportedly saw Tillman inside the mall carrying a handgun. The mall reportedly prohibits weapons even though Missouri is a concealed carry state.

According to police, a gun was recovered, but few other details have been released.

“Death investigations are always complicated, whether there was an officer-involved or not,” said St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Benjamin Granda. “There are no incidents that come under greater scrutiny than a police officer-involved shooting.”

KSDK reports authorities are looking for witnesses and reviewing over 150 hours of surveillance video from the Galleria property and nearby businesses.

Rachel Jones, Tillman’s sister, told KMOV her brother was at the mall shopping with his pregnant girlfriend and she doesn’t understand what led to his fatal shooting.

“Words can’t explain that’s my only brother, he had a baby [coming,]” Jones said.

Jones and other family and friends held a vigil for Tillman on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, about 30 people protested the incident at the Galleria. Two protesters were arrested for blocking a street.

