Russ Rant: Stop Saying The N-Word

It seems like every time we turn around someone is dropping the N-word and losing their job. There are some things that Russ just feels like folks are having a hard time understanding, like the fact that it’s not a universally accepted word. Some people may say that the word doesn’t bother them but it bothers a lot of folks. A high school coach in North Carolina recently lost his job after he said the N word in a video. What we don’t want to hear is “I’m not a racist.” Just stop saying it.

