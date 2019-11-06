LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families At His ‘I Promise’ School

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now adding safe housing to the school he founded in his hometown, so that students have a stable place to live while they get their education. The Ohio native announced on Monday that a historic apartment building in Akron is being renovated and turned into transitional housing for families in need at his ‘I Promise’ School.

earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive — if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” James said in a statement. “We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.” James and his foundation opened the school for at-risk third and fourth graders in 2018 and plans to expand to first through eighth grade by the year 2022. LeBron has promised free tuition to the University of Akron when the students graduate.

The foundation is currently working on the project with Graduate Hotels, which operates boutique hotels in college towns around the United States. Graduate is going to renovate the historic Westmont apartment building, located approximately five blocks from the school in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood to donate the apartments to the school.

“The I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels will be a monumental next step for us and LeBron and his Foundation’s commitment to the future of the students and their families,” said Graduate Hotels founder and CEO Ben Weprin in a statement. “It’s humbling to see the change they are affecting on a daily basis and we’re honored to be a part of the journey.”

The building currently has 22 units and the foundation said renovations will start immediately, since it's scheduled to be operational in July when the next school year begins.

LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families At His ‘I Promise’ School was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com