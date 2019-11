This weeks word was taken from “the book of Huggy Lowdown,” after he stumbled over it. The word is degradation. It’s not the “undoing” of segregation, it actually has nothing to do with segregation. Sybil says a lot of people of high regard and character view rap music as the “degradation” or the decline of our culture. The word means, “the condition or process of degrading or being degraded.”

