Cyntoia Brown And Her Husband Give First Interviews Together

Cyntoia Brown, the recently freed woman who was incarcerated at 16 for killing a man who sex-trafficked her, is making media rounds to promote her new book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search For Redemption In The American Prison System.”

During her press run, the 31-year-old is accompanied by her husband, Jamie Long, who she began dating while she was behind bars. Now the couple is opening up about how their relationship began.’

Long first discovered Cyntoia while browsing the internet.

“I was minding my business and she had been on my YouTube screen for like three days and I didn’t pay attention to it. I eventually pressed play, and I felt in my spirit to write a letter and here we are now. [God] spoke to me,” he told Tamron Hall on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

Long explained that the Lord told him to burn the edges of the paper, which ultimately stood out to Cyntoia.

“I put the letter in the envelope and felt it in my spirit again, the Lord telling me to take it out and burn the edges,” Long said.

On “The Today Show,” Cyntoia said she didn’t know where the relationship would lead, considering she had lost hope about gaining her freedom.

“I felt it, but I really didn’t think that it was possible. Because at the time I met Jamie, all my appeals were denied,” she explained.

But Long was optimistic, and insists he would’ve married her whether she was incarcerated or free.

“If she would have been locked up, honestly to this day, I still would have married her because she is my wife and she was gonna get out of prison,” Long said.