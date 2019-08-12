Total’s Pam On Ex Who Married Cyntoia Brown: “May God Protect Her And Her Money”

Last week we rejoiced that Cyntoia Brown, former child sex trafficking victim who had served a 15-year sentence for murder, after she was recently released from a Tennessee jail.

Following the announcement that her story would be forever engrained with the reveal of a new book deal, a second release that Brown got married in jail, went viral on social media.

But it was the second reveal, that Brown married self-proclaimed Christian rapper, Jaime “J.” Long, who was once married to Pamela “Pam” Long of the legendary R&B trio, Total.

On Sunday Pamela gave a statement to The Neighborhood Talk, warning Brown of diving into any ties with her ex. She went on to tell the outlet that she believes Long is an opportunist who seeks to prey on unknowing women.

“This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator. The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me. He came and found me using the same card, “He was a Christian artist,” said Pamela.

While their wedding date and timeline is undisclosed Brown, it seems they were married after Long finalized his divorce from the R&B singer in February. The couple was initially married in 2013, according to Pam. Pam also told the outlet that Long was unfaithful during the duration of their marriage.

“May the Lord God protect her and her money. It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites,” she continued.

“Mr. Long may be able to hide behind his handsome looks of being a good man, but God knows the heart and exposure is coming.”

