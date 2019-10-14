Tiffany Haddish Studying Hebrew As She Prepares For Her Bat Mitzvah

Tiffany Haddish didn’t know about her Jewish roots until she was a teenager because her dad, a Jewish refugee from Eritrea, wasn’t part of her childhood.

The comedian/actress reconnected with her father as an adult, and he walked her down the aisle at her wedding to her ex-husband.

Now Haddish is on a mission to dive deeper into her Jewish roots by having a bat mitzvah ceremony for herself — and by studying Hebrew, per HuffPost.

“I’m going to read from the Torah and everything,” Haddish told USA Today about the upcoming ritual.

Since meeting her dad, Haddish says she now feels “connected even more to the Jewish culture.” We previously reported… Tiffany visited Eritrea last year to bury her father and became a dual citizen this year.

The “Girls Trip” star previously joked about being a “Jew-Jo” during a segment on the Comedy Central show Drunk History.

“Did you know I was Jewish?” she asked host Derek Waters.

“My father’s Jewish,” she said.

“But my mom was a Jehovah’s Witness, so I’m a Jew-Jo.”

Tiffany’s father came to the US as a refugee and was later deported when she was a small child.

Her bat mitzvah ceremony will coincide with the premiere of the upcoming Netflix comedy special, “Black Mitzvah,” which chronicles Tiffany’s journey of self-discovery. The special does not yet have a release date.

