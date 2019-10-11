Amber Rose Gives Birth To Second Son, Meet ‘Slash Electric Alexander Edwards’

Amber Rose has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, and they’ve given him quite a unique name.

Rose and AE welcomed their little bundle of joy Thursday night and named him Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Edwards, 32, announced his son’s arrival on Instagram hours after Rose, 35, announced she was in labor, PEOPLE reports.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” he wrote. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” (see IG post below).

Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rose shared her excitement over having a second child. “God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now. I hope everyone has a wonderful day and blessings and health and happiness,” she said in the post.

Slash Electric Alexander is Rose’s second son, as she also shared 6½-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Earlier this month, Rose posted a video update on her “Big Boy,” stating that she was nine months pregnant.

“Almost there! 👶🏽🙏🏽🥰🤰🏼,” she captioned clip. “I Love you @ae4president Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up 😒😩🤷🏼‍♀️ #LibraBaby.”

Rose and AE have been dating since September 2018,, and she gushed about her baby daddy in January in an IG post.

“He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships … ” Rose wrote on Instagram.

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she added.

“So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much 😘🤗🥰😇,” Rose finished.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE