Watch: ‘Little Mermaid Live’ Teaser Of Queen Latifah In Character

If you tuned in to Sunday’s premiere of the Tiffany Haddish-hosted “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” then you got a first look at ABC’s “The Little Mermaid,”… But in case you missed it — we got you covered.

Set to broadcast on Nov. 5, the production will merge the live musical with the original as “a special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music.”

Queen Latifah has been cast as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, and actress Auli’i Cravalho will portray Ariel in the television event that will honor the original’s 30th anniversary.

Scroll up and peep the teaser via the clip above.

“It’s unlike anything that any other network has done before in terms of a live musical,” ABC Entertainment president Katey Burke said at the Television Critics Association conference in August. “It really is a seamless interweaving of live-action musical and performances and the animated film itself.”

Additional cast includes, John Stamos, who will portray Chef Louis while the role of Prince Eric will be played by actor Graham Phillips.

“From ‘Beyond the Reef’ to ‘Under the Sea’!!!!” Cravalho wrote on IG in August. “I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS PROJECT YOU HAVE NO IDEA AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!

Shaggy also shared his excitement on social media.

“Excited to be a part of it!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanx to the guys at ABC networks and the wonderful world of Disney for the opportunity!”

And Queen Latifah captioned a photo of herself as Ursula: “Fortunately I know a little magic,” she wrote. “Excited to be a part of The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!”

The live musical event will “take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film,” according to ABC.

“This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage version,” the network said.

Early next year, Disney goes into production on a live-action feature adaptation of the 1989 animated film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE