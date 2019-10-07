Roland Martin: We Need To Find Out Who Killed Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown was Botham Jean’s neighbor who testified in court against Amber Guyger. On Friday he was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Roland Martin says Brown was shot multiple times, some reports state that he had been shot in the mouth and chest. A number of people on social media are calling Brown’s murder a “hit.”

Martin talks to Darryl Washington, an attorney for the Jean family, who calls Browns murder “surprising.” Washington says it’s bothersome that we all saw Brown testify and then just “a few days later this guy is dead.”

There have been a number of different reports that have come out, but Washington says “the thing we just want to know is the truth.”

Brown gave “critical” testimony during the case and now a reward of $100,000 is being offered for anyone who has information on his murder.

So far Dallas police say that there are no suspects or motives.

