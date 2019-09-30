Virginia Pre-Teen Who Says Classmates Cut Her Locs Admits It Was A Lie

Last week, we reported about Amari Allen, the twelve-year-old sixth-grader who claimed that three of her white male classmates, forcibly held her down and cut her locs, while calling her ugly.

Now, according to Insider, Allen and her family are recanting their story.

Today, her grandparents, who are her legal guardians, and the Immanuel Christian School released statements claiming that Amari’s statements were false.

It’s about to be Jussie Smollett, the High School Years out this mug. *Sighs in “Why, Jesus?”* https://t.co/IqB6obY41i — Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 30, 2019

In a statement sent to The Washington Post, Allen’s grandparents, who spoke to news stations about the incident, apologized.

“To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused. To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school. To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust. We understand there will be consequences and we’re prepared to take responsibility for them. We know that it will take time to heal, and we hope and pray that the boys, their families, the school and the broader community will be able to forgive us in time.”

The school’s principal, Stephen Danish, sent an email to the school community.

“We can now confirm that the student who accused three of her classmates of assault has acknowledged that the allegations were false. We’re grateful to the Fairfax County Police Department for their diligent work to investigate these allegations. While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict. We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

Obviously this young girl had no idea this would become a national story or a public criticism of the VP’s wife, and this is about to get so much *harder* for her, but I haaate knowing how giddy #they are gonna be over this. pic.twitter.com/xFpPOgYZNh — Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 30, 2019

There are some people who doubt that Allen’s claims were false. Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, works at this school part-time as an art teacher. It’s entirely possible that the privileged children who attend this Christian school are politically connected and there could have been a concerted effort to protect them from the consequences of their alleged actions. The question also remains ‘Why?’ Is Allen a troubled child who made the story up or was she legitimately being bullied and this was her way of trying to resolve it?

