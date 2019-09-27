12-Year Old Girl Has Locs Cut By White Male Classmates Because They Were ‘Ugly’

A pre-teen girl was assaulted by white male classmates who cut her locks on the playground at a Christian school in Virginia, WUSA9 reports.

Amari Allen, a student at Immanuel Christian School in Fairfax, Virginia, was viciously attacked by a group of sixth-grade boys, who reportedly pinned her down while cutting her locs. According to reports, the students assaulted her because her hair was “nappy” and “ugly.”

JUST IN: Boys Pin Down Black Classmate, Cut Her Dreadlocks at Immanuel Christian School in VA. She says the 3 white boys called her “nappy” & “ugly.” Fairfax Co. Police investigating. VP Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, teaches at the school part time #AmariAllenhttps://t.co/ngn8g8eyok — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 26, 2019

Allen told WUSA9 that while one boy covered her mouth, another put her hands behind her back and a third boy cut her hair while using offensive language toward her.

According to Allen, this trio of boys have bullied her for some time. Her family pays $12,000 for her to attend the school where Karen Pence, the wife of the current vice-president Mike Pence, teaches part-time.

Immanuel Christian School issued a statement that read:

“We take seriously the emotional and physical well-being of all our students, and have a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. We have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation, and further inquiries should be directed to the Fairfax County Police.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: