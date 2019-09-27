Michael Vick Reminds Cam Newton He’s An NFL QB Not A Fashion Model [Watch]

During Monday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FS1, Jason Whitlock and Michael Vick both took jabs at Cam Newton’s game-day outfits.

According to USA Today, they had the following exchange:

Whitlock: “I’ve been on this campaign ever since Cam showed up with the scarf wrapped around his head. I didn’t like it from a leadership standpoint.”

Vick: “I didn’t like it.”

Whitlock: “He can’t lead!”

Vick: “You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool — got away with that. But I mean, I respect Cam for what he does as a football player. I respect him because he loves fashion. But it’s a different demeanor, different approach you have to take as far as your appearance and everything, man. Everything plays a factor.”

.@MichaelVick says he isn’t a fan of Cam Newton's fashion in the locker room "This isn’t a fashion show. This is football." pic.twitter.com/2S9TiVUF6D — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Cam Newton is set to miss his second straight game (and potentially more) after suffering a foot injury last month.

We previously reported, Eric Reid suggested that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 — start for the Carolina Panthers in place of the injured Newton, Heavy.com reported.

The outlet also noted, “The only way Kaepernick receives consideration for a gig in Carolina is if Newton is out for several weeks of the season — not just the first.”

