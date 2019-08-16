Colin Kaepernick Responds To Jay Z NFL Deal

Colin Kaepernick has finally spoken out via Instagram and it’s very apparent the former NFL QB is not on the same page with Jay Z.

We know this because earlier Kaepernick showed love and support to his longtime friend, Eric Reid, after the Carolina Panthers star ripped Jay-Z for “burying Colin’s career” by forming a partnership.

“Jay-Z NEVER took a knee,” Reid tweeted Thursday morning. He added, “He sacrificed NOTHING. In truth, he is actually capitalizing off of Kaepernick’s loss.”

Like we said, Kaepernick tweeted out support for his friend and praised him for always having his back.

“You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement,” Kap wrote.

He added: “You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35”

And yes, Kaepernick also had a message for his fans, who have been wondering where he stood on Jay-Z’s power move.

“And to the people – I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!” he wrote.

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

Kaepernick also retweeted a comment from director Ava DuVernay that read, “#ImStillWithKap.”

Much of the debate has come after Jay-Z claimed he spoke with Kaepernick before inking the deal with the NFL to oversee the league’s endeavors in entertainment and social justice.

Kaepernick’s camp is claiming no such conversations were had, and even Kap’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, called BS.

“THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion,” she wrote on Twitter.

The deal with the NFL also makes Roc Nation a producer of the Super Bowl show, which is sure to be a lucrative move for Jay-Z.

After agreeing to the partnership, Jay told the media, “I anticipate that there will be a lot of — with any big organization, in this building right here we have internal problems. Anything that’s new is going to go through its growing pains.”

He wasn’t wrong, but these are probably not the growing pains he was expecting.

