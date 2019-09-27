Inside Her Story: Black People Do Go Camping!

People, including black people like to believe that black people don’t go camping. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with a woman who refuses to believe that.

Louise Grogan is president of the National African American RV’ers Association (NAARVA) and she says Black people do camp! In fact, NAARVA has about 1500 members or 800 black families that love camping.

Grogan says and RV is basically “a house on wheels so you are not in a tent.” The group meets several times a year and do a number of different trips all over the country.

When some of us think about RV parks and camp sites we think lots of people with trucks, confederate flags, and rifles. But Grogan says,”it’s important for us to realize that we’re right in the midst of a change that we have created.” Camping and Rving with their group is an experience like no other.

Visit NAARVA.com for more information.

