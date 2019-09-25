T.I. Feels Slighted By Pastor Jamal Bryant; He Responds

When Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” descended on New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta last weekend, rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris attended the praise and worship ceremony, but the experience left Tip feeling “exploited.”

RELATED: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service To New Birth

Last Monday, T.I. posted a picture to his Instagram of himself, wife Tiny, 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward, all sitting front row at the event. He captioned the clip “Yeaaahhh Maaaan We MUST discuss what caused this look on my face in Sunday Service…. #Expeditiously”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

As he promised, T.I. later sat down with Killer Mike on the latest episode of his ExpediTIously podcast to discuss why he was so upset.

“I cut my fellowshiping short at Magic City to get 45 minutes of sleep to drive by here and be accosted and basically exploited,” T.I. told Killer Mike. “As soon as I sat down—mind you, I’m telling you they had already raised the offering. [The pastor] had already raised the offering—when we sat down there was a whole new agenda… It’s like they rung the red bell at the Player’s Club… You ain’t [about to] run no game on me. I will not be extorted.”

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth caught wind of the criticism, and took to Instagram to deny the allegations in a lengthy response to T.I. and Killer Mike.

And T.I., in the comments ,responded as well, in a more conciliatory manner:

Nothing but Love and Respect for you @jamalhbryant I’m still shoulder to shoulder in the struggle with you. Pardon my progress…U know God still has me under construction😉. Our views may differ on some matters,but we are both aligned and move in unison on behalf of our people. So yes of course we can come together… I never considered us separated or torn apart. Im always willing to sit and fellowship with you or anybody else who institute change & make significant steps toward progress for our people. Don’t know how soon I’ll be in your neck of the woods again tho so maybe another venue would better enable us to meet “ExpediTIously”

I’m here when you need me…Just as I always have been. Take it light,& continue to pray for me.🙏🏽 Lord knows I need it😇

Perhaps these men can use their phones to actually have a conversation, now that the grievance – and response – have been aired publicly.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: