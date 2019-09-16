If you’ve been following Kanye West lately, you’ve seen his pop up Sunday Gospel service that been showing up in cities as of late. Well, over the weekend Kanye added Atlanta to his Sunday Gospel service list as he popped up at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

\New Birth, which is led by Senior Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, is a very popular church in the city, but with West’s appearance, they had lines like they’ve never seen before. During the service West played a sort of choir director, leading his singers in gospel remixes of many popular R&B songs such as “So Anxious,” by Ginuwine.

Check out some of the video below:

_____

______

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye Brings Sunday Service To Jamal Bryant’s Church In Atlanta [VIDEO] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On Black America Web: