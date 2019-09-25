Carnival’s CEO Arnold Donald Is Receiving A Tremendous Honor

CEO of Carnival Corporation, Arnold Donald is being inducted into the first International Career and Business Alliance Global Hall of Fame. The International Career and Business Alliance recognizes outstanding people in business across all industries. They have 5,000+ Members and Donald says he’s “very grateful” for the honor. Over the years he’s worked with a number of great people who have helped him get to this point in his career. He adds that he’s “sure” that his involvement with the Fantastic Voyage had something to do with it.”

Donald thanks his entire team and Carnival’s travelers. Anyone who has cruised on one of Carnival’s 9 brands has also helped get him to this place. Currently Carnival has 108 ships and they cruise to 700 ports which he calls, “the most beautiful places in the world.” But, they’re still expanding!

