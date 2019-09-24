Terrence Howard To Prove Gravity Is Not Real [Video]

One of the most talked about moments from the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday was Terrence Howard’s bizarre interview to KTLA on the red carpet.

Asked about his plan to retire from acting after the sixth and final season of Fox’s Empire, Howard said “personal discoveries” and “the science that Pythagoras was searching for,” as the reasons why he’s bowing out of Hollywood.

“I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years,” he said. “Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?”

Publicist: How do we deflect from the whole Jussie Smollett thing? Terrence Howard: I got this. https://t.co/E50cBgsQKU — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) September 23, 2019

“All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids?” the actor continued. “There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found a whole new world of wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that … it’s the thing that holds us all together.”

Howard also noted that when he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (Sept. 21), he’s “going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect, not a force.” He then revealed plans to blow the minds of everyone when he reconstructs parts of the solar system without gravity.

“I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity — and build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity.”

Howard said he has “spent 37 years pretending to be people, so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing.”

“Everyone keeps trying to tell me ‘Don’t say it’s forever,’” he said on the red carpet, adding, “I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, you know, Pythagoras was searching for.”

