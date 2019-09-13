Terrence Howard’s Wife Miranda Pak Opens Up About Their ‘Abnormal’ Marriage

Terrence Howard’s wife Miranda (Mira) Pak previously opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone about their “abnormal” relationship, her loneliness in their marriage and his “odd” behavior.

As noted by I Love Old School Music, one of Howard’s quirks, as noted in the interview, is that he has his wife working on his self-made numbers system 17 hours a day.

“This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one,” he says. … Twenty years from now, they’ll know that one times one equals two. … And the proof is in these pieces. I have created the pieces that make up the motion of the universe. We work on them about 17 hours a day. She (Miranda) cuts and puts on the crystals. I do the main work of soldering them together. They tell the truth from within.”

EXCLUSIVE | 'Empire' star Terrence Howard ordered to pay ex-wife whopping $1.3M in overdue support and interest He owes second wife Michelle Ghent $263,137 in back spousal support & $1M+ from his surge in income from the hit Fox show.https://t.co/UkEZspSKBg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 23, 2019

According to the publication, Miranda first met Howard at an L.A. restaurant where she was having lunch with an old boss. The actor allegedelly walked up to their table and said to the man, “I don’t know if she’s your wife or girlfriend, but she’s absolutely stunning.”

Pak responded, “That’s very bold of you,” and Howard replied, “Well, only a tiger can approach a tiger.”

Three weeks later, they were married, per ILOSM.

“And we have an amazing connection,” she said. “But, I mean, he’s not perfect. Doesn’t do the dishes. Doesn’t cook. Doesn’t lift a finger. I probably leave him 30 times a month,” she revealed.

“He’s so selfish. But, you know, he didn’t have much of a childhood. It was difficult for him being picked on and bullied all the time. We don’t have a normal life. In our two years together, I’ve only gone to restaurants with him two or three times. We’ve never been to the supermarket together. We’ve never been to the movies. I’ve never gotten a gift from him. Never, never.”

She went on to note how lonley she feels in the marriage.

“And then every minute that he has free, it’s to do this…” Pak said while gesturing at some of Howard’s hobbies, according to the report. “I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I’ve developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby,” she added.

When Howard reenters the room, he tells the reporter, “You ask some good questions of my wife? She gonna get us in trouble?”

To which the reporter replied, “Ah, not too bad.”

“No, not too bad,” said Howard. “That’s like a doctor with a big-ass needle saying, ‘This ain’t gonna hurt.’”

