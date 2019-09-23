What Celebrities Wore To The 2019 Emmy Awards After Parties was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
We are living for Regina King’s hairstyle at the Emmy After Party!
2. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
Regina King is looking like the money she is making in this green suit.
3. BRESHA WEBBSource:Getty
Actress Bresha Webb gives us a golden eye for the HBO Emmy After Party.
4. BRESHA WEBBSource:Getty
Actress Bresha Webb is on the prowl (probably not for Drake) in this leopard thigh high dress at the HBO Emmy Awards after party.
5. RETTASource:Getty
Actress Retta gives us a natural look on the carpet – we stan a minimal makeup look that allows your skincare routine to shine.
6. RETTASource:Getty
Our favorite funny girl Retta is a vision in this yellow off the shoulder gown.
7. GABRIELLE DENNISSource:Getty
Luke Cage actress Gabrielle Dennis gives us a purple lip and we love it.
8. GABRIELLE DENNISSource:Getty
Former Rosewood actress Gabrielle Dennis is shining in this black and silver number.
9. NIKA KINGSource:Getty
We are loving Euphoria actress Nika King’s natural braided up-do.
10. NIKA KINGSource:Getty
HAIR POPPING.
11. NIKA KINGSource:Getty
Euphoria actress Nika King goes for metallics on the carpet.
12. QUINTA BRUNSONSource:Getty
Comedian Quinta Brunson gives us golden box braids and we’re here for it.
13. QUINTA BRUNSONSource:Getty
Our favorite funny girl Quinta Brunson looks gorgeous in this red ruched dress.
14. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty
HBO’s Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell gave us a braided up-do that we love!
15. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty
HBO’s Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell wore a gorgeous embroidered dress to the HBO Emmy After Party.