Georgia Man Who Killed 3 Teens On His Property Is Reportedly ‘Devastated’

Three masked teenagers who were allegedly attempting to rob three people in Conyers, Georgia were shot and killed by the homeowner. Now, neighbors of that homeowner say he is devastated by their deaths.

Chico Chapman, a neighbor of the truck driver who lived at the home with his mother, told The Washington Post, that the man worked long hours and was “rarely at home.” Chapman also described him as a “good neighbor” who was a “friendly guy who always waves.”

The Washington Post reports another neighbor, Brian Jenkins, says his friend was “crushed” over the shooting. As of Wednesday, the White Oak Court homeowner, whose name has not been released, has not been charged with any crime, but was taken into custody for questioning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff states three teens, Isaiah Reid, 16, Jaime Hernandez, 15, and Brandon Gresham, 16, were killed “during an exchange of gunfire” during the attempted robbery. One teen died at the scene, and the other two died from their injuries at the hospital.

According to the Daily Mail, Reid and Hernandez were wearing masks when one of them opened fire first at the homeowner around 4 a.m. The homeowner fired shots in return. Neither the resident, or the other two people on the scene, were injured.

Rockdale County Sheriff, Eric Levett, revealed that the shooting could be a “stand your ground” case.

Georgia, along with 21 other states allow defenders to defend themselves with lethal force, even when they could avoid the threatening situation.

