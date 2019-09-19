Political Expert Says Melania Trump Is More ‘Mysterious’ Than Pr-Driven Michelle Obama

US political and cultural commentator Jadan Horyn believes Melania Trump’s “ “mysteriousness” is the reason why she outshines former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he compared both their approaches to their roles in the White House, noting that Trump’s approach is way more effective than that used by Obama when he was in the White House with husband Barack Obama.

Horyn explained: “Michelle Obama was inevitably political, she could not be separated from Barack the candidate as opposed to Barack the President. She was one of his number one campaign vouchers.

“Yes, she is the most popular former First Lady, but everyone is generally more popular the less they talk about politics.

“When they tie her to Barack Obama and Barack Obama as a politician her popularity goes down.

“So I don’t think she was effective in the same way as Melania Trump.

“Because they tried to win this very fine line between her being a mother and doing her gardening.

“It was a very kind of PR-made persona.

“Whereas, it is quite clear from Melania that this is not conducted in some Madison Avenue advertising process.

“It is who she is and it is who she wants to communicate to the American public.

“So to me there is an element of authenticity which is why she is so mysterious to both the left and the right.”

Horyn added: “If we look at Hillary Clinton who we call a feminist, but she literally said the words ‘I stand by my man’ when he was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

“When you look at Nancy Reagan or Lady Bird Johnson, all of these women embodied the idea of a First Lady with this primary role to support their husband.

“And that’s all they existed for.

“But that’s not Melania. Melania for herself has chosen and redefined the role of First Lady.

“She did it in a way that works for her, not a way that works for the left or even for the rest of the American public.”

