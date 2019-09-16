Roland Martin: We Need To Get ‘The Future Act’ Passed

HBCUs are an important part of Black culture and Roland Martin along with the TJMS are huge advocates. Martin talks to President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Dr. Michael Lomax about “The Future Act,” which has been a tremendous help for HBCUs.

“The Future Act,” is going before congress and because it has been called up on suspension, it needs a 2/3 majority to move it forward. Dr. Lomax emphasizes the significant “financial repercussions” the bill not passing would have for HBCUs. The Future Act provides $85 to $250 Million per year to all minority institutions. It helps provice facilities and staff to provide students with the best education.

The Future Act has been in place for the past 12 years and has, “been well used,” Dr. Lomax says, adding it’s “very important.”

Dr. Lomax encourages everyone “to get out and help” them push this bill by visiting UNCF.org/protectingourfuture or calling your legislatures.

