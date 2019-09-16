RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant Is Dating Her Ex, Pastor Jamal Bryant

Real Housewives of Potomac star and EveryHue Beauty creator Gizelle Bryant says that she and ex-husband Jamal Bryant are dating again, and she’s thoroughly enjoying the fact that he’s “heavily pursuing” her.

During the RHOP reunion, she confirmed that they’ve been something of item since last year.

The two were married from 2002 to 2009 and share 14-year-old daughter Grace, as well as 13-year-old twin daughters Angel and Adore. There was speculation earlier this year that the two had reunited, and at the time, Gizelle denied that they were back on while visiting Watch What Happens Live.

“We’re very close,” she said this past spring. “We have a great relationship. We’re great. But we’re not officially back together or anything like that. But we are great friends.”

When asked on that same episode of the Bravo show by a fan if she struggled to co-parent with him due to his past mistakes, she again, said she had forgiven him and moved on and other people should, too.

“You know that was 11 years ago. Let it go, people,” she said. “He’s talked about it. I’ve talked about it. Let it go, people! Move past it.”

Jamal, for his part a few years ago, said it was more his immaturity than his infidelity that ruined their marriage.

“I stepped outside of my marriage and had an extra-marital affair that ultimately ended in a divorce to a wonderful woman, not because anything was flawed in the marriage or in her, but in my own maturity,” he told Roland Martin in 2013.

“One of the critical things my ex-wife said to me was, ‘I didn’t divorce you because of the infidelity, I divorced you because I no longer recognized you. You went into a dark place, was mad with the world, and you were just worried about saving your career, not saving the marriage.’”

After losing his wife, he was glad to find that he was able to have a healthy relationship with her.

“I think I became a better person post the divorce than I was in the marriage,” he said. “She and I are still great friends and are still able to operate in a meaningful way.”

Now they’re operating in a romantic way, it seems. The pastor was previously in a relationship with singer Tweet, but they called it quits in 2018.

