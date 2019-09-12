Whoopi Goldberg Joins Cast Of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ At CBS All Access [Video]

Whoopi Goldberg has joined the CBS All Access limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”

The story is about a group of survivors of a superflu, who are led by the 108-year-old Mother Abigail (Goldberg), who is receiving visions from God. Whoopi joins a cast that includes Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, and Daniel Sunjata as the soldier Cobb. Alexander Skarsgard will reportedly play Randall Flagg, the leader of the evil survivors.

Here’s a full breakdown of the plot via THR:

The Stand is set in a world decimated by plague and locked in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors whose worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The script for that final episode is written. I was glad Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 2, 2019

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” Stephen King said in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

King’s also going to rewrite the ending. According to CBS All Access, the beloved author “will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that won’t be found in the book.”

Singer Marilyn Manson revealed to Revolver that he will be acting in the series, in addition to contributing music with a cover of The Doors’ classic track “The End,” per TV Guide.

Whoopi’s recent acting roles include “Nobody’s Fool” with Tiffany Haddish and a recurring part on CBS’ “Instinct.” Here’s King speaking with Goldberg on “The View” when she announced her role on “The Stand” — watch below:

