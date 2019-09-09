Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘B*tch’ President Trump After He Shades Her And John Legend In Late-Night Tweets

”Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you,” wrote John Legend on Twitter over the weekend after Donald Trump attacked him and his wife Chrissy Teigen for “taking the praise” for his work with criminal justice reform.

In a series of tweets not long before midnight on Monday, Trump tweeted that he has been able to do what “no one else did” in passing criminal justice reform into law, and slammed “boring musician” Legend, “his filthy mouthed wife” Teigen for “taking the praise” for his work, which he noted Obama “couldn’t come close” to achieving.

“I got it [criminal justice reform] done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” Trump tweeted, adding, “[P]eople that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

This exchange between Chrissy Teigen and #PresidentPussyAssBitch should be placed in the Smithsonian because it's a very important part of our history as a people. pic.twitter.com/O0gwa8w1YM — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 9, 2019

Both Legend and Teigen’s response to the attack have gone viral on Twitter.

“Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend, 40, answered Trump’s criticism in part.

Teigen responded, “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” She also wrote: “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

Teigen also told her followers, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—-AssBitch, not yours!!!!!!”

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Both Legend and Teigen have been outspoken critics of the president. Earlier this year, Legend said Trump was a “flaming racist” for describing Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.”

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend told TMZ in July. “We need to get him out of office.”

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

