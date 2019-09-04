Missing Toddler Allegedly Kidnapped By Ride Share Driver Found Dead

The search for a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has come to a tragic end after her body was found dumped in a park.

A Pennsylvania Uber driver named Sharena Nancy, 25, is accused of speeding off with Nalani Johnson on Saturday after dropping off the child’s father, Paul Johnson.

Johnson claims he was in a car driven by Nancy with his daughter and a friend, and when they stopped at an intersection to get out, Nancy drove off with his daughter after he and the friend stepped out of the vehicle.

When he attempted to call Nancy on her cell phone, she didn’t answer. That’s when he alerted police that his daughter had been kidnapped by his Uber driver.

Police arrested the woman a few hours later, but Nalani was nowhere to be found. Sharena, however, had a much different story about what happened, PEOPLE reports.

During an interview with police, she alleged Nalani’s father asked her to take his daughter to an “unnamed individual” who bought her for $10,000. She claims she dropped off the child with a person driving a silver SUV with out-of-state plates.

The court records state that: “Nancy said that Johnson ‘sold’ Jane Doe (Nalani) to an unnamed individual for $10,000. According to Nancy, Johnson asked her (Nancy) to drive Jane Doe ’20 minutes’ from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22. Nancy said that Johnson showed her a photograph of a black female and told her this individual would ‘flag’ her down along that route and Nancy was to turn Jane Doe over to the woman.”

Police have not found any evidence pertaining to the SUV, but they have determined that Nancy was not just the family’s Uber driver, she’s also Paul’s lover.

“Sharena Nancy and Paul Johnson became acquainted intermittently over the last few months — so they were known to each other,” Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said at a news conference held with Nelani’s grandmother. “They were friends, they were in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship.”

The 2-year-old’s lifeless body was discovered Tuesday in Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville, District Attorney Patrick Dougherty revealed in a news conference.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that the missing child was found here in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County,” Dougherty said at the conference according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Nalani’s cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday. The investigation into her deathis ongoing.

Sharena Nancy is reportedly being held in the Allegheny County jail awaiting arraignment after being charged with kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.

