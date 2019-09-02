Mother Who Sexually Abused Son And Sheriff Who Filmed It Indicted On Rape/Child Porn Charges

The Louisiana woman accused of performing a sex act on her one-year-old son at the behest of a police officer was indicted Monday on charges of rape, aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography.

Both Iyehesa Todd, 26, and former Iberville Parish deputy Shadrick Jones, 33, were indicted by a grand jury, and the rape charges carry life sentences.

As we previously reported, Jones was fired and charged with possession of child pornography after he reportedly told Todd to sexually abuse her 1-year-old son while he filmed the act, telling her it was his “fantasy.”

“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life,” said St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau during a press conference, reported via PEOPLE.

Todd told investigators that Jones asked her to perform the act on her son in exchange for not arresting her on an open warrant for a traffic ticket.

A grand jury indicted the two on Monday on charges of rape, aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography. Jones was also indicted on a malfeasance-in-office charge after prosecutors argued he leveraged his authority as an officer.

An anonymous woman said she’d received the video on Facebook and reported it to police. Investigators tracked the origins of the footage to Jones’ sheriff’s office vehicle and discovered it had been recorded at his home.

“I’d rather burn in hell with gasoline drawers on before I do what they’re accused of doing,” said prosecutor Tony Clayton, Daily Mail reports. “These are the kind of facts that make goldfish stop swimming.”

Todd was booked into Iberville Parish jail on first-degree rape and incest in June.

Jones, who worked as an Iberville Parish deputy since 2015, was fired shortly after his arrest.

