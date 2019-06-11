Louisiana Cop Forced Mother To Sexually Abuse Her Baby While He Filmed It

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been fired and charged with possession of child pornography after forcing a woman to sexually abuse her 1-year-old son while he filmed the act, telling her it was his “fantasy.”

“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life,” said St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau during a press conference, WFAB, WBRZ and the Advocate report via PEOPLE.

Former Iberville Parish deputy Shadrick Jones, 33, filmed the first-degree rape of the child, and a woman who said she’d received the video on Facebook reported it to police.

Jones reportedly recorded the video last Thursday afternoon when he went to the mom’s home to serve a warrant for a traffic ticket.

“He had been off duty for 30 minutes,” Ambeau said. “Still in uniform.”

The mother told investigators she feared going to jail when Jones allegedly convinced her to sexually abuse her child.

“For someone to have that type of fantasy, he’s a sick individual. He needs help,” Ambeau said.

Jones was arrested on Friday night and was terminated immediately. The mom has been charged with first degree rape and incest.

“I have 30 years of experience,” Ambeau said. “This is at the top of the list for the worst case. I have never witnessed something so disgusting, it’s sickening to your stomach to see.”

The child is now in the care of relatives.

