Liam Neeson Admits He Walked Around With A Weapon Looking For A ‘Black Bastard’ To Kill After His Loved One Was Raped

Posted 9 hours ago

56th New York Film Festival - 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

During a week in his life, actor Liam Neeson carried around a weapon, hoping he’d run into a “Black bastard” so he could “kill him” in some twisted racist and revenge-filled fantasy. In an interview with The Independent circulating the web, Neeson revealed one of his family members was raped and though she doesn’t know who raped her, she told him it was a Black man who committed the heinous crime against her.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson said during a junket promoting his latest action-flick Cold Pursuit. “But my immediate reaction was … did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

And then it got really bad.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week – hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

Neeson went on to question himself, saying, “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that.”

Neeson volunteered this troubling story during a standard junket interview, but oddly, he didn’t see anything racist with it. Instead, he focused on the ills of seeking revenge.

“I understand that need for revenge, but it just leads to more revenge, to more killing and more killing,” he added.

Well, the Internet is collectively cancelling Neeson and you can bet there won’t be any Black people at the theaters supporting the movie he is promoting.

