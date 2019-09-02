Bernie Sanders, Killer Mike Talk Healthcare And Money

Killer Mike and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders get real about politics in this new discussion.

United States Senator Bernie Sanders recently sat with Killer Mike to chat about a gang of topics, including the 2020 presidential election, healthcare, drug prices, wealth, and more.

Off the rip, rapper, businessman, and activist Killer Mike, born Michael Render, praised Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“You are a person who I’ve known for the last three or four years of my life. I can honestly say your integrity compels and propels me to keep supporting you.”

