Are Kenya Moore And Hubby Marc Daly Headed For Divorce

Are “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her hubby Marc Daly headed for splitsville?

Inquiring minds seem to think so after Moore shared a photo of she and Marc celebrating his 46th birthday at the soccer match up between Atlanta United FC and New York City FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 11th.

Fans were quick to point out that while the former beauty queen was all smiles in the photo, Daly looked miserable and detached, per Celebrity Insider. Peep some of the comments below from RHOA fans.

“He looks very unhappy…blink twice Marc,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “I don’t think he really wants to be there. He has a dead eye expression which means he’d rather be somewhere else. ”

Some even noted that Daly never looks happy when he’s with his wife. Many Moore fans have concluded that their marriage will end in divorce.

As we previously reported, Moore surprised RHOA viewers when she secretly wed Daly in St. Lucia, and folks have since been whispering that she did so not out of love but for clout.

Moore reportedly met Daly through her fellow Bravo celebrity Roblé Ali, and she allegedly convinced him that they could make a mint if they married then dished about their relationship to various blogs and media outlets.

Now folks are claiming Marc is over the charade.

“I probably would have married him in 30 days — the feeling was that strong,” Moore previously told People Magazine. “But we wanted to wait and get to know each other and make sure it wasn’t an infatuation. We needed to make sure it was actually real.”

Moore gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, last November.

Meanwhile, comments on her latest photo post were so negative that Kenya ended up disabling them for one day.

Rumor has it that Moore’s unwillingness to invite Bravo cameras to her private beach wedding lead to her being fired from RHOA ahead of Season 11. But she’s set to return for Season 12, which premieres later this year.

According to Radar Online, #NeneLeakes and #KenyaMoore reportedly got into it over some fourth wall drama🍑 Kenya called out Nene for being happy she was fired from season 11, while Nene called out Kenya for saying that she was suspended from filming season 12👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/6iTSgxWxXb — Real Housewives Confessionals (@RHConfessionals) August 10, 2019

