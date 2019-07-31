Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan Arrested For Domestic Violence

Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan was arrested in Arizona last weekend, after he allegedly got physical with his current girlfriend, Valerie Bell.

According to TMZ, the altercation went down in the parking lot of a Denny’s in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, July 27. The arrest report makes mention of a witness who said Matt punched the victim in the nose while in the parking.

The witness also told police he grabbed her cigarettes, including one in her mouth, and tried throwing them onto the roof of the restaurant. By the time police arrived, Matt had already fled the scene.Valerie called police a few hours later to report that Jordan was at her home in Maricopa, Arizona, where he was eventually arrested. Officers then discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a separate incident in April, according to court documents.

During his appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore claimed he was harassing and threatening her during their tumultuous relationship.

RHOA chronicled Kenya and Matt’s conflict in Seasons 8 and 9, until she finally called it quits.

Moore would go on to marry Brooklyn restaurateur Marc Daly in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2018.

Kenya confirmed her return to RHOA for Season 12 earlier this month. She’s been posting both beauty shots and proud mom shots on social media, so we doubt this arrest fazed her.

PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff

